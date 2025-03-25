Parks Appreciation Day is April 19 – The Suburban Times

As part of Earth Day commemorations, the City of University Place hosts a cleanup of a local park every April.

This year’s cleanup will be at Colegate Park on Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The park is located just north of Curtis High School. Volunteers will perform trail maintenance, weeding and other general cleanup of this 12-acre undeveloped natural site.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools and gloves (make sure they are labeled with owner information). U.P. Parks staff will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own. The event’s co-sponsor, University Place Refuse and Recycling, will provide snacks, water and t-shirts in the staging area behind the school tennis courts.

The cleanup will occur rain or shine and offers high school students the opportunity to earn three hours of community service for participating.

For more information or questions, please contact Tony West, operations manager, at 253.460.6493.