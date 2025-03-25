Lego Thief Caught! – The Suburban Times

On February 13th around 5:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Sasquatch Bricks Toy store in University Place for a reported burglary. The reporting party said a male suspect pulled a U-Haul up to the front door of the toy store, broke in and stole over $10,000 in Legos. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already taken off and left things in disarray.

For the next month, investigators continued to work the case and gather tips and surveillance video. Probable cause for a warrant was established on a storage unit only 1 mile away from the toy store! When deputies arrived to serve the warrant on the storage unit, the suspect they identified happened to be there as well passed out in his vehicle parked outside the storage unit. The suspect had an extensive history for property crimes and weapons violations so deputies did not want to waste time getting him detained.

Once the warrant was served on the storage unit, the Legos were located in the rafters. In addition, firearms, drugs, scales and small baggies were found.

The 32 year-old-male was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Stolen Property 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers.

Here is a HUGE shoutout to the University Place Investigator for piecing all this together and finishing this Lego set. Hopefully this suspect will stay in prison this time.

