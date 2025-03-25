Lakewood Farmers Market Application now available – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Farmers Market is now accepting applications for vendors interested in joining the 2025 market.

The 2025 market season kicks off June 3 and runs for 11 weeks until Aug. 26, 2025. There are no markets on July 15 or 22.

The Lakewood Farmers Market is nestled in Fort Steilacoom Park in the heart of Lakewood. Vendor booths line a paved path surrounded by open fields, a children’s playground, picnic shelters and adjacent to the city’s Pavilion performance space.

The Lakewood Farmers market runs Tuesdays from 2-7 p.m. The city’s Summer Nights at the Pavilion summer concert series overlaps the market from 6:30-8 p.m. starting June 17 until Aug. 19. Visitors enjoy strolling and grabbing a bite before the concerts kick off.

Market vendors include local artisans, farmers, food trucks, food sellers, bakeries, fresh cut flowers, small business owners, small-batch wineries and distilleries and more.

Vendor applications are due May 1, 2025. Download the application (PDF).