Heather Crittendon Honored by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. for Exceptional Real Estate Performance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Weichert, Realtors.

Puyallup, Wash. – Weichert, Realtors – Premier Properties is proud to announce that Heather Crittendon was honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., for their exceptional real estate performance in 2024.

Heather Crittendon received the Executive Club level honor, which is given to those who achieved specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2024.

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to offer exceptional service to their clients.”