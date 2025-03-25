DuPont releases 2025 Farmers Market schedule – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to attend the 2025 DuPont Farmers Market. This year’s market will take place on Thursdays from May 29 through July 31, from 3 PM to 7 PM at Clocktower Park.

Our market will feature quality vendors offering a variety of goods, including fresh local produce, honey, flowers, and more. Local artists and food trucks will also be on-site, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to our weekly market, we are excited to announce two special, seasonal markets:

Mother’s Day Market – Saturday, May 3, 10 AM – 3 PM

Fall Market – Sunday, September 14, 11 AM – 4 PM

If you are interested in vending or bringing your non-profit to the DuPont Farmers Market, please contact: Emma Wiegand at ewiegand@dupontwa.gov

For more information, visit: https://www.dupontwa.gov/566/Farmers-Market