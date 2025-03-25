 Department Spotlight – Fisheries – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Department Spotlight – Fisheries

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

When it comes to Tribal natural resources, the importance of fish can’t be understated. Whether it’s performing stream surveys, habitat restoration and development, artificial production and more, the Fisheries Department oversees it all to ensure a healthy environment for a population of growing fish.

For Enhancement Chief Blake Smith, helping salmon and engaging with Tribal Members every day for the last 34 years has brought him immense pride and fulfillment.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.