Share Your Input on CPSD Budget Priorities – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—Clover Park School District (CPSD) welcomes your involvement in the 2025-26 budget development process.

Funding to operate CPSD schools comes from the state and federal governments, local voter-approved levy and other local fees/revenues. The district builds its budget based on projected enrollment and prioritizes funding to support classroom learning in our schools. A public hearing is held on the proposed budget in July before it is approved by the Board of Directors.

Community input is a vital part of the budget development process. A workshop was held on March 19 to share information about how the district is funded, current funding allocations and the development process, as well as gather input on budget priorities. A video of that presentation is available on the district’s YouTube channel.

Watch the video presentation and take a short survey by April 11 to provide your input on funding priorities.

The district will host another workshop on Wednesday, May 14, 6 p.m., at the Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood) to provide an update on community input, answer questions on the process and gather additional community feedback on budget priorities.

Please contact the financial services department at 253-583-5010 with questions or for additional information.