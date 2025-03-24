SeeClickFix: Report Community Concerns with Ease – The Suburban Times

Keeping University Place a safe and beautiful community is a team effort, and you can help by reporting non-emergency issues through SeeClickFix. Whether it’s a pothole, overgrown vegetation, streetlight outage, illegal dumping, or park maintenance concern, SeeClickFix makes it easy to notify the City and track the resolution—all from your phone or computer!

How to Report an Issue

Using SeeClickFix is quick and convenient. Simply drop a pin on a map or type in the location, provide a brief description, and attach a photo if possible. The platform streamlines communication and ensures that your concern is directed to the appropriate City department.

You can report an issue in two ways:

Desktop:

Visit the Code Enforcement page on the City website. Identify the location of the issue in the “Search for Location or Address” bar to begin.

Mobile:

Download the SeeClickFix app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Install and open the app Select “University Place, WA” as your service area

Why Use SeeClickFix?

Efficiency: No need to call or email—just submit your concern in minutes.

No need to call or email—just submit your concern in minutes. Transparency: Track the status of your request and see updates as the City addresses it.

Track the status of your request and see updates as the City addresses it. Community Impact: Help keep University Place clean, safe and well-maintained.

For specific code enforcement questions or concerns, contact Code Enforcement Officer Melanie Boehm at CodeEnforcement@CityofUP.com or 253.460.2548. Your involvement makes a difference!