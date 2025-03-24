Rep. Leavitt Town Hall recap: top questions and concerns – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District press release.

In case you missed it, I hosted a town hall on March 15 in Steilacoom. We had a great discussion on several pressing issues, including (but not the exhaustive list):

Affordable Housing: Many of you asked how we can increase access to housing while keeping it affordable long-term. I shared updates on HB 1717, my bill creating a sales and use tax remittance program to fund affordable housing projects as well as address assistance for our homeless neighbors. I’ll keep fighting for solutions that make housing attainable for all Washingtonians.

Veterans and military: Many were concerned about the federal government’s activities and the impact on veterans in Washington. I shared that we are monitoring closely to ensure we can offer support at the state level to veterans who need assistance as a result of federal actions. I also mentioned my co-sponsorship and work on HB 1106 to give disabled veterans expanded property tax relief.

Support for Public Employees & Retirees: Many attendees expressed concerns about potential layoffs and about rising costs and economic instability. That’s why I’m pushing for HB 1292, which ensures cost-of-living adjustments for retirees in Plan 1 of the Public Employees’ and Teachers’ Retirement Systems.

Education: Several questions were centered around early learning and protecting ECEAP slots, the possibility of expanding or preserving free and reduced lunch programs, funding for libraries and essential support programs for students and families as well as potential federal funding cuts and impacts on education as a whole.

Still have questions? Feel free to reach out: housedemocrats.wa.gov/leavitt/contact/. Follow along with these bills on the Legislature’s website as we race to the finish line of Sine Die (the end of session).

You will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the entire 28th district legislative delegation on April 2nd when we hold a telephone town hall. You can join us from 6:30 – 7:30 PM by calling 855-756-7520 ext. 120961#. We look forward to hearing from you then!