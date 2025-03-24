PSE Launches new grant program to drive transportation innovation forward – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is excited to announce the launch of its Transportation Emission Reduction (TER) Grant Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to support local, community-centered projects helping to reduce transportation-related emissions. Example projects include electric mobility hubs, fleet electrification, workforce development programs, and more.

Applicants must be a non-residential customer, which includes but is not limited to businesses, community-based organizations, education institutions, government agencies and Tribal entities. You can find out more about eligibility here.

The TER Grant Program features three distinct offerings to help (fund or support) transportation electrification (TE) projects in PSE’s electric service area:

TER Project Grant: Direct funding for electric mobility and transportation projects

TER Grant Matching: Matching funds for non-PSE grants that support TE projects

TER Grant Writing: Funds grant writing services to help organizations apply for non-PSE grants that support TE projects

“This program represents a significant step forward in our commitment to reducing transportation emissions and supporting our communities’ transition to cleaner energy,” said Aaron August, Vice President of Clean Energy Strategy at PSE. “We recognize organizations often face financial and technical barriers when pursuing next-generation transportation solutions, and we’re here to help break down those obstacles.”

TER Grants are funded via credits from the Washington Clean Fuel Standard (CFS), which launched in 2023. These credits are primarily generated through the number of residential EVs in PSE’s electric service territory.