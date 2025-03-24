Letter: Love, When It Rains – The Suburban Times

It’s raining again. No surprise. This is ‘Wash’-ington after all. April showers bring May flowers. But this is March. Think of all the flowers we’ll have!

There is so much beauty when it rains. Raindrops lay like pearls on soft petals. Blossoms carry their wet burden with an aplomb. Pollinating bumblebees can sometimes be seen, as if seeking shelter, huddled within their flower-umbrella.

In Greece, the umbrella – or parasol as is sometimes preferred – was once “an indispensable adjunct to a lady of fashion.”

Exchange parasol for paintbrush and you have my observation of what constitutes fashion, and beauty, and, for that matter, love.

Because when it rains, like today, yesterday, and tomorrow, we are indoors, side-by-side, this lady of fashion next to me, paintbrushes in hand (after scrub brushes in hand), down on our knees, sometimes on ladders, preparing my house for sale.

Hers is a labor of love. Today is our three-month anniversary. And what we will do today is what we’ve been doing for the last 90 days. We will celebrate by more scrubbing and painting and because we are together it will be beautiful.

Even, and especially, when it rains.