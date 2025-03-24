Last Chance to Enter Spring Fair Photo Contest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Have a great image? Why not share it at the Spring Fair?

There are only a few days left to submit your photos to the TPS Spring Fair Photo Contest and be eligible to win cash prizes and ribbons!

The 2025 Washington State Spring Fair dates are April 10 – 13 & 17-20. All photos will be exhibited at the fair.

Deadline to submit Photography Entries: Thursday, March 27, 6 pm. (See below locations and check for closing hours prior to 6pm).

Drop Off Locations:

Washington State Fair Grounds, Administrative Office (Mail or Drop Off)

110 9th Avenue Southwest

Puyallup, WA. 98371

Monday – Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm

(253) 845-1771

Speedy ePhoto (Drop Off)

11702 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98444

(253) 537-0538

10% discount for printing contest photos

Robi’s Camera (Pick up Entry Forms & Drop Off)

10015 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest

Tacoma, WA 98499

(253) 584-0210

20% discount for printing contest photos

Kenmore Camera

6708 NE 181st St.

PO Box 82467

Kenmore, WA 98028

(425) 485-7447

20% discount for printing contest photos

Glazer’s Camera

811 Republican Street

Seattle, WA 98177

(206) 624-1100

20% discount for printing contest photos

Download entry forms at tacomaphoto.org and click on Non member Spring Fair Photo Contest or pick one up at any of the above places.