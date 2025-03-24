 Last Chance to Enter Spring Fair Photo Contest – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Last Chance to Enter Spring Fair Photo Contest

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Have a great image? Why not share it at the Spring Fair?

There are only a few days left to submit your photos to the TPS Spring Fair Photo Contest and be eligible to win cash prizes and ribbons!

DuPont Historical Museum.

The 2025 Washington State Spring Fair dates are April 10 – 13 & 17-20. All photos will be exhibited at the fair.

Deadline to submit Photography Entries: Thursday, March 27, 6 pm. (See below locations and check for closing hours prior to 6pm).
Drop Off Locations:

Washington State Fair Grounds, Administrative Office (Mail or Drop Off)
110 9th Avenue Southwest
Puyallup, WA. 98371
Monday – Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm
(253) 845-1771

Speedy ePhoto (Drop Off)
11702 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98444
(253) 537-0538
10% discount for printing contest photos

Robi’s Camera (Pick up Entry Forms & Drop Off)
10015 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA 98499
(253) 584-0210
20% discount for printing contest photos

Kenmore Camera
6708 NE 181st St.
PO Box 82467
Kenmore, WA 98028
(425) 485-7447
20% discount for printing contest photos

Glazer’s Camera
811 Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98177
(206) 624-1100
20% discount for printing contest photos

Download entry forms at tacomaphoto.org and click on Non member Spring Fair Photo Contest or pick one up at any of the above places.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.