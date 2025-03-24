Last Chance to Enter Spring Fair Photo Contest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.
Have a great image? Why not share it at the Spring Fair?
There are only a few days left to submit your photos to the TPS Spring Fair Photo Contest and be eligible to win cash prizes and ribbons!
The 2025 Washington State Spring Fair dates are April 10 – 13 & 17-20. All photos will be exhibited at the fair.
Deadline to submit Photography Entries: Thursday, March 27, 6 pm. (See below locations and check for closing hours prior to 6pm).
Drop Off Locations:
Washington State Fair Grounds, Administrative Office (Mail or Drop Off)
110 9th Avenue Southwest
Puyallup, WA. 98371
Monday – Friday 8 am – 4:30 pm
(253) 845-1771
Speedy ePhoto (Drop Off)
11702 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98444
(253) 537-0538
10% discount for printing contest photos
Robi’s Camera (Pick up Entry Forms & Drop Off)
10015 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA 98499
(253) 584-0210
20% discount for printing contest photos
Kenmore Camera
6708 NE 181st St.
PO Box 82467
Kenmore, WA 98028
(425) 485-7447
20% discount for printing contest photos
Glazer’s Camera
811 Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98177
(206) 624-1100
20% discount for printing contest photos
Download entry forms at tacomaphoto.org and click on Non member Spring Fair Photo Contest or pick one up at any of the above places.
