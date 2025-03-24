 Connie McCloud honored during Intellectual House 10th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

Connie McCloud honored during Intellectual House 10th Anniversary

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News.

Heritage Division Manager Connie McCloud (sɫupayqʷuʔ) was one of 10 honored individuals recognized during the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Intellectual House (wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ) at the University of Washington on March 14.

The building is located within the University of Washington campus in Seattle and serves as a space where Native students can gather for cultural connection and gain access to resources. Grounded in the tenets of both learning and Coast Salish tradition, the 10-year celebration served to honor those who helped bring the Intellectual House to life over the years.

The event opened with an honor song performed by the Muckleshoot Canoe Family before Vice President and University Diversity Officer Rickey Hall greeted attendees at the podium. A gracious dinner courtesy of Natoncks Metsu was served before the rest of the program.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

