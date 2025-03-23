Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse is March 26, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Join Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen on Wednesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park for his first community coffeehouse of 2025.

The topic of the evening is emergency management. Representatives from the West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition (WPEMC) will be there to share information about the coalition and what is does. This is a great opportunity to learn more about what Lakewood is doing to be prepared for a major emergency and how you can do the same for your family.

The Pavilion is located inside Fort Steilacoom Park on Angle Lane. There is parking next to the building and nearby in the lot next to the soccer fields. The address is 9107 Angle Lane SW, Lakewood.