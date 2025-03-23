Coffee with the Chief – The Suburban Times

Stop by Happy Duo Café in the Village at Chambers Bay on March 27 to enjoy a cup of coffee (and maybe a sweet treat, too) with U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke and other members of the UPPD team. Ask questions and share any concerns you have about public safety in U.P.

Thursday, March 27

10 a.m.

Happy Duo Café, 3609 Market Place W.

And be sure to check Headlines and follow the City on Facebook and Instagram to get updates on future Coffee with the Chief dates as they are scheduled.