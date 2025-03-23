 Coffee with the Chief – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Coffee with the Chief

· · Leave a Comment ·

Stop by Happy Duo Café in the Village at Chambers Bay on March 27 to enjoy a cup of coffee (and maybe a sweet treat, too) with U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke and other members of the UPPD team. Ask questions and share any concerns you have about public safety in U.P.

  • Thursday, March 27
  • 10 a.m.
  • Happy Duo Café, 3609 Market Place W.

And be sure to check Headlines and follow the City on Facebook and Instagram to get updates on future Coffee with the Chief dates as they are scheduled. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.