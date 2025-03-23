 Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting/Workshop on March 24 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting/Workshop on March 24

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting/workshop on Monday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m. in room 4 of the Student Services Center located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

The board meeting agenda and detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.

