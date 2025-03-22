Sound Transit seeks community leaders to join Diversity Oversight Committee – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit is seeking diverse community representatives from Snohomish, King and Pierce counties to serve on its Diversity Oversight Committee (DOC). This is an opportunity for individuals passionate about economic and small business development to help ensure Sound Transit’s projects and initiatives are inclusive and equitable.

The Diversity Oversight Committee guides and oversees Sound Transit’s economic and workforce development initiatives. Members play a key role in representing small businesses, trade and craft organizations, and communities affected by transit projects.

Who should apply?

Sound Transit encourages applications from individuals who:

Represent small businesses, trade organizations or impacted communities within the Sound Transit District

Have experience in diversity and equity work, workforce development, small business advocacy or public policy

Live or work in Snohomish, King or Pierce counties

Are committed to advancing equitable opportunities in public transit projects

Committee responsibilities

DOC members will:

Provide insight and recommendations to Sound Transit’s Economic Development programs

Monitor progress and impact of small business initiatives

Act as a bridge between Sound Transit and the communities it serves

Meet regularly to discuss policies, engagement strategies and program effectiveness

How to apply

Applications must be received by April 17, 2025.

Interested individuals must send a completed application and resume to civilrightsDBE@soundtransit.org. Applications can also be submitted by mail to:



Sound Transit – Diversity Oversight Committee Recruitment

401 South Jackson Street

Seattle, WA 98104-2826

Selection process

The Acting Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Deputy Executive Director of Business Inclusion and current DOC members will review applications and recommend candidates. Final selections will be made by April 21, 2025.

Join us in driving change

Sound Transit is committed to ensuring that small businesses, minority-owned firms and impacted communities have a seat at the table. We strongly encourage women, people of color and members of underrepresented communities to apply.

For more information visit the Diversity Oversight Committee webpage or contact civilrightsDBE@soundtransit.org.