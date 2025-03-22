Seattle Men’s Chorus Salutes Dolly Parton – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Seattle Men’s Chorus.

Don your favorite cowboy hats, boots, and everything rhinestone for a fun-filled concert experience – Dolly: Seattle Men’s Chorus Salutes Dolly Parton.

Seattle Men’s Chorus honors the iconic singer, songwriter, and enduring LGBTQIA+ ally with a brand-new show built entirely on music Dolly Parton created and performed.

The entertaining concert — with performances in Seattle, Bellingham, Tacoma, and Everett — will feature new arrangements of Parton classics including “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” and a mashup of songs from “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Video storytelling will be highlighted throughout the show.

“Everybody loves Dolly,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “She and her music embody a fun and loving energy that’s just infectious — and this larger-than-life concert pulls out all the stops, with an abundance of everything as only the Seattle Men’s Chorus can deliver.”

“Dolly Parton has a career spanning 60 years and she’s sold more than 100 million records and has many awards for her music. She’s also an incredible activist and philanthropist. She radiates joy — and we always strive to celebrate joy and inclusivity in our performances, so it was a natural combination,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Executive Director Craig Coogan.

Tickets are $39 to $99 and are available now through the Seattle Men’s Chorus website, SeattleMensChorus.org. Streaming passes — for individuals and groups — are also available to purchase for viewing the live April 6 performance (and throughout the week following the performance).

Seattle Men’s Chorus Salutes Dolly Parton concerts:

Saturday, May 3, 2025 2 p.m. Pantages Theater, Tacoma

About Seattle Men’s Chorus – Seattle Women’s Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women’s Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQIA-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues. Audiences from around Puget Sound and worldwide hear the chorus’ music live and on their video channels. Collectively, there are nearly 500 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQIA+ community and offer both outreach events and main-stage concert performances annually.