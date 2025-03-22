Pierce County to host monthly workshop supporting veterans with VA claims – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) invites local veterans to attend the upcoming Veteran Service Officer (VSO) Workshops, designed to provide essential knowledge about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) claim process. Whether veterans are new to filing a claim or seeking to strengthen an existing one, this workshop offers invaluable insights into what the VA looks for and how to present a claim effectively.

“Pierce County has and always will be a huge supporter of veterans. Our goal with the VSO Workshops is to empower veterans by giving them the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the VA claims process with confidence,” said Ryan Mello, Pierce County Executive. “We understand that the process can be overwhelming, especially with so many unknowns at the federal level, and we’re here to provide support every step of the way.”

The first VSO Workshop will be held on April 8 from 1–2 p.m. at PCHS, 3602 Pacific Avenue, Suite 200, Tacoma, WA 98418. Registration is required. Workshops will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of every month to ensure ongoing opportunities for veterans to access this important information and assistance.

Participants will hear from experts on how to maximize their benefits and have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an accredited VSO to discuss their individual claims and receive personalized guidance. Veterans can also schedule follow-up appointments for continued support.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming workshops, visit PierceCountyWA.gov/VSO.