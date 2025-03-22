Foothills Rails-To-Trails Coalition to Break Ground on Pavilion Honoring Legacy of “Doc Tait” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition.

The Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition and the City of Buckley are proud to announce the groundbreaking of the Foothills Trail Historical Pavilion – Dr. Tait Plaza, a future gathering space that will celebrate the history of the Foothills Trail and serve as a hub for the trail community. This milestone event, set for March 24, 2025, marks the beginning of construction on a pavilion dedicated to the trail’s past, present, and future.

The pavilion, named in honor of Dr. Douglas “Doc” Tait, recognizes his vision and dedication in championing the Foothills Trail. In the 1980s, this beloved small town doctor saw an opportunity for a recreational trail after Burlington Northern removed tracks from Buckley’s railway. He spearheaded the efforts the Foothills Coalition continues to pursue and helped lay the first mile of the Foothills Trail in 1992.

In October 2021, the Buckley City Council passed a resolution supporting the project, and since then, efforts have been underway to bring this dream to life. Once completed, the Doc Tait Pavilion will provide a space to reflect on the rich history of the trail and acknowledge the countless individuals, communities, and organizations that helped shape it over the past four decades.

The Foothills Historical Heritage Center and Museum has been an important supporter of this project, contributing historical knowledge and resources to help bring the pavilion’s story to life. Visitors are encouraged to explore the museum to learn more about the region’s railroad history and the evolution of the Foothills Trail from railway to recreation. There is an exhibit of Dr. Tait’s medical office.

“This is more than just a structure—it’s a tribute to the people who have worked tirelessly to make the Foothills Trail what it is today,” said Breanna Fokes, Executive Director of the Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition. “It’s a place where trail users can gather, learn, and be inspired to continue the legacy of stewardship and conservation. Volunteers and supporters are the heart of this trail, and we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Among the project’s valued supporters are Pierce County Councilman Dave Morell, former Pierce County Parks Director Jan Wolcott, and former Representative Eric Robertson.

While the March groundbreaking will be a small ceremonial event, a larger community celebration is planned for August 2025, where the public will be invited to see the progress and take part in a special dedication event.

About The Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition:

We work to expand, fund, maintain, promote and advocate for an accessible and inclusive trail system from Mt. Rainier National Park to Puget Sound, fostering recreation, health, active transportation, economic growth, and environmental and historic preservation.