DuPont: Nighttime southbound I-5 travelers encouraged to add more time Monday, March 24 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – People using southbound Interstate 5 can expect congestion near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Monday evening, March 24.

What to expect

Southbound I-5 reduced to one lane:

Lane reductions begin at 8 p.m. approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road (Exit 119).

A rolling slowdown begins at 11 p.m. for additional lane reductions approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

All lanes reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 25.

Additionally, crews will close the following ramps during the same timeframe:

The I-5 off-ramp to Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The 41st Division Drive off-ramp to southbound I-5.

A signed detour will direct travelers to the next nearest off-ramp.

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

The closures allow crews to continue expanding the work zone for a new overpass. On Tuesday morning, March 25, travelers will notice southbound lanes shifted closer to the median between Pendleton Avenue and Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The work is related to a project to expand HOV lanes on I-5 and improve traffic flow between JBLM and DuPont.

