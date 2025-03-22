Chief Leschi CTE program provides hands-on career experience – The Suburban Times

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News

The Career and Technical Education program at Chief Leschi Schools, launched in its current form in fall 2020, was designed in part to make sure students see all possibilities and career paths they can take upon graduation.

The program is divided into five pathways: hospitality (culinary arts), science and engineering (natural resources), education, audio/visual technology and health sciences (medical).

“When we launched the program, we planned it so our five different pathways aligned directly to the major Tribal employers in the area,” said CLS Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nancy Nelson. “We wanted kids to see people like them working in careers they could then work for.”

