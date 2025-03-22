Associated Ministries at the Homelessness and Housing Advocacy Day – The Power of Collective Action – The Suburban Times

Written by Annika Fraga, Outreach and Host Home Specialist

Last Friday, I attended the Housing and Homelessness Advocacy Day, or “HHAD,” along with Associated Ministry staff and board members at our state capitol. This annual demonstration, organized by the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance, brings hundreds of advocates from all over the state to highlight the dire need for affordable housing.

As a case manager for Adult Home Share, I have seen firsthand how devastating unattainable housing is to our community. Some of my clients have a full-time income, yet somehow, it still isn’t enough to begin to cover rent, let alone purchase a house. I was adamant about sharing these realities with lawmakers at HHAD.

At the start of the day, organizers briefed us on the key legislative issues, funding needs, and bills to focus on in meetings with lawmakers. I found my district and was off to the first meeting. My goal was to share my experience as a service provider to bolster the need for rent stabilization and prevent funding cuts to homelessness resources. Sharing my thoughts and listening to my fellow district members was by far the most impactful part of the day.

After meeting with representatives, it was time to rally. Hundreds of advocates flooded the capitol’s stairs with posters and red scarves. Our AM crew stood together as we listened to speeches by lawmakers and housing alliance organizers. I later learned that over 900 advocates attended—all chanting powerful words in unison—a collective demand for progress.

Events like HHAD are invaluable to our work because they humanize political discussions that may feel abstract. However- it’s just one way to advocate. We can all take action during this time of scarcity. We cannot let our current situation become the new normal. We cannot allow our neighbors to live without shelter. We cannot let our children grow up without safe, stable homes. We must push hard for legislative solutions that create tangible change. And there are so many ways to advocate. Talk to your lawmakers, attend rallies, have hard conversations, listen to stories, volunteer, make art, use social media, look at data, donate, use your voice, and lift each other up.

Collective action is power; power forces change. Things will get better.

The post AM at the Homelessness and Housing Advocacy Day – The Power of Collective Action appeared first on Associated Ministries.