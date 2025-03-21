 Thriving Together Returns May 14: A Small Business Resource Event – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Thriving Together Returns May 14: A Small Business Resource Event

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and the Graham Business Association invite you to the Thriving Together Resource Event. This event is ideal for local small business owners and entrepreneurs to network and learn about the resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County. 

  • Starting at 9:00 a.m.:  Pierce County Community Navigator Organization Highlights 
  • Connect 1-1 with small business assistance providers
  • Learn about free, small business programs and assistance
  • B2B networking encouraged, bring your company’s marketing info for a shared resource table
  • Light refreshments and free on-site parking

May 14, 2025 | 8:30- 11:00 AM
LeMay – Pierce County Refuse in Frederickson
FREEClick here to register

To learn more visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/Thriving

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.