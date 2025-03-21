Strickland Leads Bipartisan Bill for Intergenerational Caregiving – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Today (March 19, 2025), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), alongside Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01) introduced the bipartisan Care Across Generations Act. The bill establishes a grant program for long-term care facilities to operate or contract with a childcare program and facilitate intergenerational activities.

“Caregiving is overlooked as healthcare, and that must change,” said Strickland. “Itis a critical part of our economy, and this bill is a step forward to improve the quality of care across generations while making investments to tackle the disjointed caregiving infrastructure.”

“With the continued workforce shortage challenges in long-term care facilities across the nation, it’s time to look at innovative solutions to this important challenge,” said Steil. “Incentivizing the creation of childcare programs within long-term care facilities is one way we can look to recruit and retain health care workers.”

“The Washington Health Care Association applauds Representative Marilyn Strickland and her House colleagues for introducing the groundbreaking Care Across Generations Act. This legislation is a critical step towards solving the twin senior and child care workforce shortages plaguing states like Washington, and offers a unique solution to the growing epidemic of loneliness among both generations,” said Carma Matti-Jackson, CEO of Washington Health Care Association, an Argentum state partner. “As we have seen in our own state, by facilitating intergenerational connections between seniors and children, the Care Across Generations Act has the potential to unlock a wealth of benefits. Seniors gain companionship and purpose, while children learn valuable lessons from their elders. This innovative approach not only strengthens our workforce, but also fosters empathy and understanding across generations. We are pleased to support H.R 1812. and urge Congress to pass it without delay.”

“The Wisconsin Assisted Living Association congratulates Representative Bryan Steil for introducing H.R 1812, the Care Across Generations Act. This legislation represents a significant step toward addressing the critical challenges faced by our senior and child care workforce, alleviating caregiver burdens, and by promoting intergenerational connections in our communities, combatting social isolation in our state and across the nation,” said Mike Pochowski, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA), an Argentum state partner. “As we have seen in communities in Wisconsin, fostering relationships between staff members, volunteers, families and residents that include all different age groups can help build trust, promote meaningful engagement, and combat loneliness, helplessness, and boredom. WALA fully supports this bill and looks forward to it being passed and signed into law.”

Intergenerational caregiving that combines senior and child day care services, increases the health and well-being of both young and older participants, reduces social isolation, and creates cost efficiencies. This care model improves the quality of care both seniors and children receive and can improve the lives of families across the country.

This bipartisan bill is supported by the following organizations:

House co-sponsors for the Care Across Generations Act are Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10), Rep. Seth Magaziner (RI-02), Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06), and Rep. Don Davis (NC-01).

You can read the full bill text here.