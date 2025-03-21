 Stopping Shoplifters in their Tracks – The Suburban Times

Stopping Shoplifters in their Tracks

U.P. Police Department Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears has invited a representative from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to share important tips on loss prevention with small business owners. This special two-hour course will be held at noon on Monday, March 24 at UPPD Headquarters, 3612 Drexler Drive W.

Every year, small businesses incur big losses due to shoplifting.

According to Capital One Research:

  • At least 85.5 percent of small businesses experience retail theft annually.
  • 74.8 percent of brick-and-mortar small businesses say they experience customers shoplifting monthly; 52.7 percent report shoplifting weekly or more frequently.
  • Small businesses lose an average of $1,686 per month to retail theft.

Local business owners will learn what kind of essential information the police need when responding to shoplifting and get information on how to complete a shoplifting report. There will also be a question-and-answer session which can lead to important information sharing among local business owners. 

For easiest access to the session, go to the third floor of the parking garage near the exterior elevator.

