Maintenance work brings daytime ramp closures to I-705 and SR 509 in Tacoma week of March 24 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Travelers who use northbound Interstate 705 and State Route 509 will want to plan additional travel time the week of March 24.

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 24 through Friday, March 28

The northbound I-705 exit to Schuster Parkway will close.

All ramps from SR 509 to northbound I-705/Schuster Parkway will close.

The northbound I-705 exit to A Street/City Center will remain open.

During the closures, crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation and the city of Tacoma will perform maintenance and make repairs along northbound I-705/Tacoma Spur.

Travelers going to Schuster Parkway will follow signed detours provided by the City of Tacoma.

While work hours are scheduled to avoid peak commute hours, travelers are encouraged to:

Use alternate routes

Travel before or after work hours

Carpool

Consider postponing discretionary trips

About the work

WSDOT will perform maintenance in the state right of way along I-705 under the SR 509 overpass. City crews will make roadway and sign repairs, perform vegetation management to improve sightlines and roadside safety, and remove graffiti. Safe access to this location requires closing the ramps. Some maintenance activities are weather sensitive and may be rescheduled to a later date.

WSDOT appreciate travelers’ cooperation and patience while crews work to maintain and preserve a vital transportation corridor in Tacoma.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.