Letter: “Look Where I Am Now!” – The Suburban Times

The Facetime caller was from nearly 3,000 miles away. The very good friend from what seemed like forever wondered how she was doing.

In answer she walked to the window – and later she would do so from the dock – and she turned her phone toward the view.

She wanted him to see what she saw.

“Look where I am now!”

It was a most beautiful place, where she was now. The sunsetting skies were more brilliant; the stunning scenes, the hues, the splashes of color more resplendent; her story – two broken people who saved each other – more poignant.

He knew where she had been. He knew the pain she had suffered. The grief, the loss, the loneliness she had felt so deeply. He knew where she had been.

Had been.

Where she had been in times past. But now. Now, it was different. And she wanted him to see where she was now.

Now.

“Look where I am now!”

She turned the phone back from the so vivid scene and looked again at his face there on the screen.

Aged lines from his brow and from his mouth wandered across his face. And his eyes crinkled at the corners.

“Wow!” he said. He was smiling. He was so happy for her.

Where she was now.