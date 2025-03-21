K9 Officer Kona retires after six years with Lakewood Police Department – The Suburban Times

This week, K9 Officer Kona officially retired from the Lakewood Police Department. Kona joined LPD in 2019, coming to the city from Slovakia. She was partnered with Officer Anthony Bucat, who trained with her when she first arrived.

Together, Bucat and Kona completed 400 hours of training to prepare the two for the work they would do for the department. Kona was trained to help with suspect apprehension and locating evidence.

Throughout her service she achieved the following:

Dedicated 1,576 hours to training

Located 59 people for agencies throughout Pierce County

Spent her last three years of service at a certified Master K9 level

Kona was an exceptional female patrol dog not only in Lakewood and Pierce County, but also in the state. At the time of her service, she was only one of a few female patrol dogs active in the state.

In retirement Kona is set up to enjoy family time and play endless games of fetch, while continuing to use her nose for small exercises to maintain a sense of normalcy. She will remain with Officer Bucat, who has cared for her since she arrived in 2019.

Bucat is currently preparing to bring on a new K9 partner. He is working with Ares, a 12-month-old Dutch Shepherd born in the Czech Republic and imported to the US by Alabama K9. When Ares joins the department this spring he will also focus on suspect apprehension and evidence location.

Congrats Kona on a career well-served. Enjoy those endless games of fetch and sunsets with your family!

Check out this video from 2019 when Kona joined the department and began her training.