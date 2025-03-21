 Help Shape the Future of U.P. – The Suburban Times

Help Shape the Future of U.P.

If you have opinions about the future of planning and development in the City of University Place, consider volunteering to serve on the City’s Planning Commission.

This seven-member group of citizens advises the City Council on growth management, general land use and other matters as directed by the City Council. The Commission also holds hearings on and develops a comprehensive plan for the City, making recommendations to the Council on amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, the Zoning Code and Map, and the development regulations of the City.

The Commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall and encourages citizen input at its meetings and public hearings.

This is your chance to get involved in what U.P. will look like in the future. Don’t sit on the sidelines—be a part of the process. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 25, 2025, by email to Emy Genetia or to City Hall, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 200, University Place, WA 98466.

