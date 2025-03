Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Read Across America is held every year on March 2. Caring for Kids celebrates by giving out books for students to take home.

Once again this year we gave out almost 9,000 books to students from preschool to 3rd grade enrolled in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place school districts. We purchase the books from First Book at amazingly low prices. The book is a Dr. Seuss book called “Oh! the things you can do that is good for you”.