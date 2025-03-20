Help identify future Neighborhood Associations in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood started a Neighborhood Connections Leadership Group to help guide the creation of new Neighborhood Associations in Lakewood. The group meets monthly to identify key priorities for Lakewood residents and to help facilitate information sharing and conversation between residents and city officials.

The group created a draft map identifying neighborhoods and potential new Neighborhood Associations. The map is designed to create smaller, more intentional spaces for community discussions.

Share your thoughts! Public input will help shape this map and ensure it reflects the needs of the community. Take the short survey now.