Fort Nisqually escape room experience is back and better than ever  – The Suburban Times

Fort Nisqually escape room experience is back and better than ever 

Trapped: A LABYRINTH Adventure has returned to Fort Nisqually Living History Museum in Tacoma, WA with updated puzzles and clues. Set within the atmospheric walls of the Fort and surrounded by the old growth forests of Point Defiance Park, participants will feel as if they have been pulled back in time to 1855 when the Fort was still a bustling trading post. 

Acting as trusted allies of the Hudson Bay Company, players decode ciphers, interact with reproduction artifacts and solve period-inspired puzzles as they search a thieving fur-trader’s cabin to recover the long-lost map of the Northwest Passage.  

This event is perfect for families, friends and teams looking for an exhilarating challenge in a historic setting. The clock is ticking – combine wits and critical thinking to beat the clock and find the map before time runs out. 

Trapped is available by reservation only and is not included in regular museum admission. Starting at $224, the recommended group size is 4-8 players, ages 12 and up. Reservations can be booked online at FortNisqually.org

Event Details: 

What: Trapped: A LABYRINTH Adventure escape room experience 

Where: Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Tacoma, Washington

When: By reservation, book online at FortNisqually.org or by calling (253) 404-3970 

Recommendations: 4-8 players, ages 12 and up 

Duration: 60 minutes 

Price: $224 due at time of booking 

