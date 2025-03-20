Breaking the Silence: Lakewood’s Bold Move on Public Lake Access – The Suburban Times

It’s time to give the last couple Lakewood City Councils and city staff credit for having more courage than past City Councils. And I say that having served eight years on four different councils myself. (in case you’re wondering about the math – you get a new council every two years after election, even if it’s the same people re-elected)

As part of a series of steps the city has been taking to address lake access, there was recently an open house held at one of the dozen street ends. Read a summary of what’s going on here.

It took 29 years of cityhood to get this far.

Why it took so long

In general, I remember the early City Councils fondly, especially the first. The city was new. There was a lot of citizen energy and participation. The city’s transition groups included 300 volunteers who worked hard to study, report and recommend. There were things to do everywhere. I remember the first City Council in particular working late into the night just to get the city started.

Over the years, our City Councils have tackled major challenges. The worst, of course, was an involuntary one, dealing with the aftermath of a lunatic murdering four of our officers. I’d rather that not have happened during the watch of my councils, but history has its own path.

And I’m not running down my or any other council. Larger government agencies have intimidated and even bullied the city. Lakewood has fought hard, many times. It took on everyone from the slumlords to seedy business owners to worse. Lakewood even took on the railroads, and the way the United States works, the railroad will always win. But we stayed in the game. I’m proud of what this city has accomplished.

Ah, but friends, now we get to the street ends and lake access.

Everyone knew, when cityhood began, that certain streets dead-ended into lakes. The land around Lakewood’s lakes was originally subdivided with the idea of creating vacation homes. They were for people to get away from the ‘big city’ of Tacoma and Seattle. The street ends dead-ended into the lakes so that the homeowners who lived on either side of the streets could have lake access. In that way, the developers increased the amount of lake exposure for people who didn’t actually have a waterfront property and maximized the number of lots.

However, as you know, Lakewood is no longer a place people just visit during the summer. We have A LOT more people.

Lake access was discussed on and off for years. I remember the very first council bringing up street ends, and everyone taking a deep breath. I remember the silence because it was so uncharacteristic. Back then, you might meet various individuals who said they’d want lake access. But you knew that the lakefront property owners would, and this is a very very general statement, not want more people on the lakes. And many of the most involved people in the city were people who lived on lakes.

Part of the issue is that the people who did want lake access didn’t necessarily know about each other. When social media was still new, I recall someone on Twitter wishing for a place to launch a kayak on Gravelly Lake.. Here it comes, I thought, but there was no momentum.

So any council member could reliably know that if they proposed expanding lake access, you’d have public hearings with influential and angry lakefront property owners filling the room vs the one guy who wanted a place to launch his kayak. I can remember lake access coming up just a few times during public comment sessions and in newspapers. One did not get the sense it was important enough to create an issue in a city that already had and has plenty of issues.

Now, I’m sure you will find individual past council members who will say they were perfectly courageous and visionary, and there was one technical reason or another that we couldn’t expand lake access.

And again, it’s not like the city was doing nothing. Money got spent on improving public safety and existing parks. Those are good things, not bad things. But there was a choice being made that did not include the street ends.

We now get to more recent City Councils, who have had the courage to tackle the issue. Something else happened shortly after they started on that path to validate their timing.

The issue got more public attention in 2023 because the council decided to improve lakefront access on Lake Steilacoom’s Edgewater Park. And then, there was a community movement to reclaim land at the foot of 100th street. You can easily get a ‘virtual flash mob’ to support darn near anything on Facebook. What was unusual is that citizens took action and physically cleared the land at that street end.

The big difference now is that citizens who care about lake access have found each other, so it’s not just a random council member or single person advocating for access. It’s not just one guy and his kayak.

I can’t stress enough what a huge deal the 100th Street event was for Lakewood. It was a Lakewood version of the Boston Tea Party. It’s one of the most historic things that has happened in Lakewood in many years (I hope you were taking pictures!).

The best part: It was a very Lakewood thing to do.

Another trip into history

Before Lakewood was a city, when we were the ‘Lakes District’ or known by individual communities like Lake City and Lakeview, the way you got anything done was to do it yourself. We’ll talk about that next week when I write about the 100th anniversary of a Lakewood Boy Scout Troop.

Why did you have to do things for yourself? For years, people were subject to Pierce County government, if you want to call it that. (Join me by the site of the razed downtown library and we can come up with other words).

Citizens who wanted to get things done had to do it themselves. The history of Lakewood is the history of people doing things on their own, and slowly evolving a community. What we know as Lakewood got its start in the groups who eventually formed the Clover Park School District or the Lakewood Fire Department. Lakewood evolved. Nobody founded it.

Fort Steilacoom Park became a small ‘p’ park because citizens reclaimed the abandoned hospital farm, not because of some grand government vision. People started using the land. The park followed.

Anyway, in the Fall of 2024 the 100th Street group erected the message in big neon letters so that even a slow guy like me can figure it out: CITIZENS WANT MORE LAKE ACCESS.

We have already seen that this is controversial. There were all sorts of issues for the improvement of Edgewater Park. But again, it’s the latest City Councils that have tackled that issue. They did it willingly, knowing they’d get guff. They started even before the 100th Street action, though that was what got everyone’s attention.

Nobody was forcing the council to improve Edgewater or finally take steps to address the street ends. It’s admirable that after citizens made themselves clear about 100th Street, the city already had this plan in waiting.

I don’t feel qualified to speak to details of the latest actions. If you are knowledgeable in what’s currently going on with street ends, you are more knowledgeable than me. I hope you advocate for what you know and believe and don’t sit on your hands like so many others before. I just wanted to put this in the context of history and share my mea culpa.

Go ahead and give the city feedback on whatever is relevant. The city leaders expect that, based on the complexity of the issues and fallibility of government.

I give the current council a lot of credit for taking on an issue that other councils avoided. They’re making these decisions with the long game in mind — knowing they will get grief now to do the right thing for tomorrow.