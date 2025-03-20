Applications Now Being Accepted for Three Positions on the Planning Commission – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three positions on the Planning Commission: the District No. 4 position, the Environmental Community position, and the Architecture, Historic Preservation and/or Urban Design position. Applicants seeking a district position must reside in that district, and those seeking other positions must also reside within the boundaries of Tacoma.

The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements, formulating effective and efficient regulations and processes for land use and development which implement the Comprehensive Plan. This Commission reviews various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre-annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur on the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5 PM.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Planning Commission is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by April 15, 2025, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.