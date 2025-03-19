 Senate passes Nobles bill to support incarcerated families – The Suburban Times

Senate passes Nobles bill to support incarcerated families

A bill aimed at improving resources for incarcerated individuals and their families passed the Senate Wednesday.  

Senate Bill 5182, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), seeks to enhance maternal health care services for incarcerated individuals and update language in state policies to reflect greater inclusivity.  

The bill would direct the Department of Corrections to make reasonable accommodations for the provision of available midwifery or doula services for incarcerated individuals in their custody and allows them to partner with nonprofit organizations and volunteers to deliver these services.  

It also updates outdated terms like “inmate” and replaces them with “incarcerated individual,” as well as changing references to “women” to gender-neutral language. 

“Incarcerated individuals deserve proper care, especially during pregnancy and childbirth,” Nobles said. “This bill removes barriers to midwifery and doula services while modernizing corrections policies to reflect dignity and inclusivity.” 

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here

