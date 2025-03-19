Puyallup Tribe, The Northwest Seaport Alliance announce historic partnership to expand capacity of the PNW Maritime Gateway – The Suburban Times

Northwest Seaport Alliance press release.

In a historic first, the Puyallup Tribe and The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) have joined forces to expand the region’s shipping capacity through construction of a new berth on the East Blair Waterway. The move expands current berth (pier) capacity for the world’s largest shipping lines, positioning the Seattle/Tacoma gateway to gain market share and increase economic activity across the region.

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the Tribe and the NWSA intend to construct a new pier adjacent to one on the East Blair Waterway and to jointly market and operate both facilities. The NWSA is a marine cargo operating partnership of the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma and is the seventh-largest gateway in North America. The new pier has the working name “Puyallup Tribal Terminal.”

“No Tribe has ever had this historic an opportunity to partner with a port, and we are excited to enter this business relationship with The Northwest Seaport Alliance and continue to expand the Puyallup Tribe’s ventures on our homelands,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Puyallup Tribe’s governing body. “Not only will this be a benefit to the NWSA, Port and region, but it will also allow future opportunities for our Tribal Members.”

“This groundbreaking partnership with the Puyallup Tribe signifies a new era of collaboration and innovation. By working together, we can leverage our collective strengths to enhance our competitiveness, attract new business, and further solidify our position as a leading gateway for global trade. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and creating more economic opportunities for the entire region for years to come,” stated John McCarthy, Port of Tacoma Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair.

The Tribe intends to build a new pier on approximately 22 acres of Tribal property adjacent to the existing East Blair Terminal 1 (EB1). The EB1 terminal is operated by The Northwest Seaport Alliance and receives roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) and breakbulk cargo. Primary imports to EB1 are automobiles and heavy equipment which are driven off vessels and then readied for transport and sale across North America. The new Tribal pier will feature comparable capabilities to the existing pier including on dock rail and featuring carbon reduction technology to minimize localized pollution impacts as well as global warming impacts. The NWSA will offer technical support to ensure consistency and efficiency between the piers.

The Tribe’s pier development and support acres will strengthen both groups’ position in the global marketplace. A two-berth facility with ample cargo handling acreage will support existing customers, expand job opportunities and help attract new business.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance’s breakbulk and RoRo business have seen significant growth over the past several years, making expanded berth capacity essential for future cargo growth. Increased capacity of East Blair 1 and Puyallup Tribal Terminal will enable new cargo services to call the Tacoma Harbor, driving more job opportunities on the waterfront as well as across the supply chain.

The Port of Tacoma and Tribe have worked together on advance preparations needed in the Blair Waterway to allow for the development of the new facility. The Port has invested in conceptual design work, waterway depth analysis, and ship simulation to ensure future plans for cutback and dredging work will provide unimpeded vessel navigation to the piers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has also been an important partner in the process. The Port will continue to work alongside the Tribe to finalize the design, permitting and construction processes.

“The Puyallup Tribe owns more than 120 acres of prime land along the Blair Waterway,” said Matt Wadhwani, CEO of Puyallup Tribal Enterprises and the Tribe’s Financial Officer. “This partnership will fully realize the value of the property and position both the Tribe and the surrounding community for long-term economic growth.”

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has a long history of working and living on the water. The partnership with the NWSA will include a Tribal Employment and Development Program to provide the necessary skills to transition member capabilities for opportunities and success in the maritime environment. Operating income generated by both terminals will be divided between the Tribe and the NWSA in a revenue sharing agreement.

The Tribe will fund, construct, and own Puyallup Tribal Terminal and associated acreage to include all maintenance, repair and replacement of facilities. The NWSA will continue to be responsible for cargo activities at EB1. The Tribe and NWSA will work as a unified provider for the customer base by comarketing the services, capabilities and attributes of East Blair 1 and Puyallup Tribal Terminal.

“We’re proud to partner with the Puyallup Tribe to strengthen our regional supply chain while investing in the tribal workforce of the future. By working together, we can keep up with growing cargo volumes and create meaningful economic opportunities for generations to come,” said Toshiko Hasegawa, Port of Seattle Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance co-chair.

Since 2020, the Puyallup Tribal Council and its economic development team have aggressively worked to diversify and expand the Tribe’s economic base. The initiatives include partnering with Kenmore Air and Roy Yamaguchi to open a seaplane terminal and Woven Seafood & Chophouse on its Ruston Way property; partnering with Amazon to open a new sort center; the purchase of a Fife candy maker branded today as Puyallup Chocolates; becoming lead investor in energy storage company Skip Technology; creating new companies Tahoma Global Logistics and Tahoma Construction Services; and the opening of a new transload building built by the Tribe in Fife. In June 2023, the Puyallup Tribal Council and the Seattle FIFA World Cup local organizing committee announced the Tribe as cultural partner of Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 — the first such partnership in FIFA World Cup history.

This partnership will build a long-term presence in the maritime market. Tahoma Global Logistics, the Puyallup Tribe’s global logistics company, will benefit by gaining direct access to shipping lines to market its services.

This aerial view of the Blair Waterway shows the site of the existing EB1 terminal (right, with ship) and the intended future Puyallup Tribal Terminal (left).

The Puyallup Tribe owns the land where the Puyallup Tribal Terminal is intended to be built.