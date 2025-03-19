Microsoft recognizes everyday changemakers – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium: Dr. Karen Wolf and the Animal Care Team

From polar bears to beavers, zebra sharks to sea stars, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is home to over 9,000 animals, each requiring specialized care and attention. It’s no small feat to ensure that every animal receives the best medical care possible, and that’s where Dr. Karen Wolf, the Head Veterinarian and board-certified specialist in zoological medicine, comes in.

For over 15 years, Dr. Wolf has been at the helm of the zoo’s veterinary team, leading a dedicated group of animal health professionals, including 2 associate veterinarians, 3 veterinary technicians, and a medical records/regulatory affairs coordinator, and a hospital assistant. Together, they work tirelessly to provide not only routine medical check-ups but also innovative, cutting-edge treatments for animals of all shapes and sizes.

“Providing exceptional care for animals—whether they are aquatic, terrestrial, or flighted—is not just my job; it’s my passion,” says Dr. Wolf. “The team and I work every day to ensure all the animals in our care live healthy and comfortable lives in a safe, nurturing environment.”

Dr. Wolf’s commitment to the well-being of the zoo’s inhabitants goes beyond basic medicine. “We are caring for some of the world’s most rare and endangered animals, including American Red Wolves and Sumatran tigers. We need to provide the highest standards of veterinary care to ensure these animals can thrive and reproduce, doing their part to help prevent species extinction. That’s a huge responsibility”. Given that duty, along with the challenges of diagnosing and treating non-domestic animals, the veterinary team uses state-of-the-art medical equipment and treatments to enhance their practice.

The veterinarians have a variety of medical equipment on hand to reduce the need for extensive travel to outside veterinary facilities. Portable medical equipment such as a water-resistant ultrasound machine, for example, allows the veterinarians to perform assessments even underwater in the aquarium. The team can also use a portable dental x-ray unit to examine a walrus’s massive tusks or a meerkat’s tiny teeth with equal precision. Cold-laser therapy is used as an adjunct treatment to improve comfort for animals with arthritis and to help with wound healing. A recompression chamber in the aquarium helps treat fish with gas bubble disease. These are just a few examples of the wide array of equipment available to help provide exceptional care.

But innovation isn’t limited to technology. Dr. Wolf and her team are constantly prepared for the unexpected and have developed partnerships with other veterinary specialists with different areas of expertise to help provide optimal care for the zoo animals. Take Sven, the Arctic fox, for example. When he tore the ligaments in his left knee and damaged his meniscus, Dr. Wolf enlisted the help of board-certified veterinary surgeons. Together, the teams performed a complex surgery, inserting a surgical pin across Sven’s joint to stabilize his knee.

Then there’s Bandar, the Sumatran tiger, who had been exhibiting signs of mouth pain. After a thorough examination, the team discovered two fractured canine teeth and arranged for a veterinary dental specialist to perform root canals, restoring the tiger’s comfort and quality of life.

Sometimes, nature itself needs a helping hand. For instance, a day-old penguin chick was found outside of its nest, cold, and near death, and was rushed to the hospital. Dr. Wolf was able to revive the chick, and the veterinary staff nursed it to health, maintaining it in an environmentally controlled incubator in the hospital for multiple weeks. The fragile chick received medical treatments and feedings via gavage until it was stable enough that its care could transition to the keepers and ultimately back to the penguin parents. Marigold is now a healthy member of the penguin flock.

Dr. Wolf’s leadership and unwavering commitment to animal welfare have made a lasting impact at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Under her guidance, the zoo’s veterinary team has become a cornerstone of animal care, equipped with the skills, knowledge, and technology to handle any challenge that comes their way.

“Every day brings new challenges, but that is what makes my job fun and it’s all worth it to ensure that our animals live the best lives possible.”

With Dr. Wolf leading the care team, it’s clear that the animals at Point Defiance are in exceptional hands.

