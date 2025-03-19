Lakewood student receives graduate degree from Adams State University – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Adams State University.

Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo., awarded Tracey Reynolds, Lakewood, received a Master of Science in Kinesiology/Sport Administration during the Fall 2024 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12, in Plachy Hall.

Adams State awarded 111 undergraduate degrees including 28 associates; 45 Bachelor of Arts; 38 Bachelor of Science; and 29 post graduate degrees.

Colorado State Representative Shannon Bird was the commencement speaker. She represents House District 29. Originally elected in November of 2018, she is now serving in her fourth term in the General Assembly.