Historic Preservation Awards Nomination Deadline is April 1 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking Historic Preservation Award nominations recognizing people and projects keeping Tacoma’s history alive. There are a dozen award categories:

Sustainability

Housing

Broadening Perspectives (raising awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)

Career Achievement

Commercial Renovation

Community Engagement

Heritage/Legacy Business

Innovation in Preservation and Outreach

Landmark Nomination

Leadership in Preservation

Partnerships in Preservation

Residential Renovation

Nominations can be submitted online now through April 1.

The in-person awards ceremony is projected to take place in late May. Event details will be posted when available at cityoftacoma.org/historicpreservation and on the City of Tacoma’s social media platforms.

Community members with questions can contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.