Historic Preservation Awards Nomination Deadline is April 1 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking Historic Preservation Award nominations recognizing people and projects keeping Tacoma’s history alive. There are a dozen award categories:
- Sustainability
- Housing
- Broadening Perspectives (raising awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)
- Career Achievement
- Commercial Renovation
- Community Engagement
- Heritage/Legacy Business
- Innovation in Preservation and Outreach
- Landmark Nomination
- Leadership in Preservation
- Partnerships in Preservation
- Residential Renovation
Nominations can be submitted online now through April 1.
The in-person awards ceremony is projected to take place in late May. Event details will be posted when available at cityoftacoma.org/historicpreservation and on the City of Tacoma’s social media platforms.
Community members with questions can contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.
