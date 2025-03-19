 Historic Preservation Awards Nomination Deadline is April 1 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Historic Preservation Awards Nomination Deadline is April 1

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking Historic Preservation Award nominations recognizing people and projects keeping Tacoma’s history alive. There are a dozen award categories:

  • Sustainability
  • Housing 
  • Broadening Perspectives (raising awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)
  • Career Achievement
  • Commercial Renovation
  • Community Engagement
  • Heritage/Legacy Business
  • Innovation in Preservation and Outreach
  • Landmark Nomination
  • Leadership in Preservation
  • Partnerships in Preservation
  • Residential Renovation

Nominations can be submitted online now through April 1

The in-person awards ceremony is projected to take place in late May. Event details will be posted when available at cityoftacoma.org/historicpreservation and on the City of Tacoma’s social media platforms. 

Community members with questions can contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Historical Museum.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.