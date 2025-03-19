Dennis Lennon joins MultiCare as new senior VP & chief human resources officer – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Dennis Lennon has joined MultiCare Health System as senior vice president and chief Human Potential officer. In this position, Lennon will support more than 26,000 employees across the system.

Lennon brings more than 17 years of health care human resources experience. Most recently, he was the chief people officer at AtlantiCare in New Jersey, where he focused on creating superior workforce optimization and engagement.

Prior to AtlantiCare, Lennon served as the vice president of human resources at Atlantic Health System in New Jersey. He was instrumental in transforming underperforming business units into engaged, fully integrated, cross-cultural environments.

“Dennis brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in human resources development and business partnerships,” said Florence Chang, president of MultiCare Health System. “He has a history of creating innovative, team-oriented, high-performing cultures. We’re excited to add Dennis to the MultiCare team.”

Lennon earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from William Paterson University in New Jersey.

“I’ve always been committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and belonging,” Lennon said. “I’m really looking forward to working with everyone at MultiCare as we cocreate the next chapter of Human Potential.”

Lennon and his wife have four children. They’re looking forward to exploring the outdoors and skiing opportunities in the Pacific Northwest.