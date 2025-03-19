Applications Now Being Accepted for a Position on Public Utility Board – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill a position on the Public Utility Board.

The Public Utility Board is comprised of five members who are nominated by the Government Performance and Finance Committee and appointed by a majority vote of the City Council. The membership term is five years and is composed of Tacoma residents.

The Public Utility Board acts as the governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities and oversees the management and operation of Tacoma Public Utilities, which includes Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water, and Tacoma Rail.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Public Utility Board is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by March 30, 2025, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.