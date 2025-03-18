Pierce College selected to India-U.S. Partnership Lab  – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, WASH. – Pierce College is proud to announce our selection to the inaugural India-U.S. Partnership Lab, a cohort-based program launched by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) designed to establish sustained partnerships between U.S. and Indian higher education institutions to create a workforce to address growing challenges that transcend national borders. The Partnership Lab is supported by Cognizant, a global IT services company.

Pierce College is paired with Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) in Nagpur to develop collaborations focused on disaster management. The workforce development fields were chosen based on recommendations from ACCT’s inaugural India-U.S. Workforce Partnership Workshop which brought together government, industry, and higher education leaders from both countries to discuss opportunities for collaboration.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, community colleges play a critical role in educating students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in and contribute to a global workforce,” said ACCT President and CEO Jee Hang Lee. “ACCT is proud to provide a pathway for colleges to develop sustained and substantive workforce-focused partnerships that contribute to our shared goal of student success.”

In March, leaders, faculty, and administrators from Pierce College will visit RTMNU for in-person planning meetings and signing of a memorandum of understanding to officially launch their partnership.

“Our Pierce College team is excited to visit our RTMNU partners and learn more about their programs, as we bring our areas of expertise together to build a sustainable and culturally responsive collaboration to support workforce development in the U.S. and India,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Julie White.