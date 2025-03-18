Kiwanis of Clover Park Presents: 16th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game & Silent Auction, April 18 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

Join us for a night of excitement, community, and heartfelt remembrance at the 16th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game and Silent Auction, hosted by the Kiwanis of Clover Park. This cherished event brings together residents of Lakewood and beyond to celebrate community spirit, honor our first responders, and support a local hero.

A Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes

Each year: This event holds a special place in our hearts as we remember the sacrifice of four brave Lakewood officers—Sgt. Mark Renninger, Officer Tina Griswold, Officer Ronald Owens, and Officer Greg Richards—whose lives were tragically taken in November 2009. Their memory inspires us to gather as a community, not only to pay tribute to these fallen heroes but also to recognize all first responders, past and present, who dedicate their lives to serving and protecting us.

Honoring a Local Legend

This year, we are proud to rally behind Tom Prentice, a Clover Park School District icon who has dedicated over 40 years to education as a teacher and administrator. Tom has shaped countless lives, mentoring students, educators, and administrators while enriching the community through his involvement in youth sports and parks and recreation programs. Tragically, in September 2023, Tom was diagnosed with ALS, an untreatable and life-threatening disease.

Despite this challenging diagnosis, Tom continues to inspire with his unwavering spirit and dedication to educating others about ALS. All proceeds from this event will support Tom and his wife Kim, helping with treatment costs and caregiving expenses. In addition, the local ALS Association will be present to raise awareness about the disease and provide valuable resources.

Event Details

Date: Friday, April 18

Location: Lakes High School, Lakewood, WA

Watch officers and firefighters from various agencies square off against Superintendent Ron Banner’s dream team of teachers and administrators.

Enjoy classic concessions, including hotdogs, chips, popcorn, candy, and soda, provided by the Kiwanis of Clover Park.

Participate in a silent auction or make a donation online.

A Community United for a Cause

While the basketball game promises thrilling entertainment, the true victory lies in coming together as a community to honor our first responders and uplift a beloved colleague. Let’s make this night unforgettable by showing up for Tom Prentice, raising awareness about ALS, and celebrating the values of character, passion, and service.

For those unable to attend, you can still contribute by participating in the online auction or making a donation. Together, we can make a meaningful impact.

We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you on April 18th at Lakes High School. Let’s cheer, honor, and give back—because that’s what community and service is all about.