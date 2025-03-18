House Passes Andrea Smith Hudson Act to Stop Reckless Speeding, Senate Up Next – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District press release.

The Washington State House of Representatives has taken a decisive step toward preventing deadly speeding crashes, passing the Andrea Smith Hudson Act (HB 1596) with strong bipartisan support. The bill now heads to the Senate, bringing Washington one step closer to holding reckless drivers accountable and saving lives.

Sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, the bill introduces a powerful tool to curb excessive speeding. Under the legislation, individuals with suspended licenses due to repeated violations where speeding is an element could apply for a restricted license—allowing them to drive only to essential destinations like work or medical appointments—but only if they install an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) device in their vehicle. It also gives a meaningful tool for courts to impose this tool to keep people safe during or after proceedings or as a condition of determination. This technology, also called a speed limiters, uses GPS tracking to prevent vehicles from excessive speed.

“This bill is about saving lives—plain and simple,” said Rep. Mari Leavitt. “Far too many families have lost loved ones to preventable crashes caused by excessive speeding. We cannot allow this dangerous behavior to continue unchecked. The Andrea Smith Hudson Act will provide accountability while ensuring people can still get to work and meet their essential needs—without putting others at risk.”

Washington is facing a disturbing rise in fatal speeding-related crashes. Between 2019 and 2023, fatal crashes involving a speeding driver increased by nearly 40%. In 2023 alone, excessive speed was a factor in 251 deaths. Shockingly, from 2019 to 2024, the number of tickets issued for driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit skyrocketed by 200%, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

For many families, these numbers are more than statistics—they are painful, permanent losses. Andrea Smith Hudson, for whom the bill is named, was a devoted mother, daughter, and sister who loved camping and spending time outdoors with her family. In March of last year, Andrea was tragically killed while picking up her children and others from their homeschool co-op, when a driver recklessly speeding through town struck their vehicle. Andrea and three of the young children did not survive. She is photographed below with her husband.

“This intentional behavior weaponizes vehicles, turning them into missiles more dangerous than bullets,” said Andrea’s father, Ted Smith, during testimony on the bill in January. “We need stiff consequences for these thrill-seekers, and we must use any tools available to stop these preventable tragedies from happening again.”

The Andrea Smith Hudson Act has earned widespread support from safety advocates, law enforcement, and community groups. Reporting shows that up to 75% of drivers with suspended licenses continue to drive anyway. This bill provides a balanced approach—allowing restricted driving for essential needs only if a driver accepts additional safety measures to prevent further reckless behavior.

The Seattle Times Editorial Board praised the bill, writing: “Courts and law enforcement in Washington should be afforded access to technology that can help reduce speeding and thus save lives. HB 1596 would do just that.”

The bill is also backed by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and worker groups who spend their days on the road.

With the House’s approval, the fight now moves to the Senate. Advocates and families who have lost loved ones to reckless speeding are urging lawmakers to act swiftly. Every day that passes without action is another day where preventable tragedies occur.

Follow the bill’s progress on the Legislature’s website. Learn more about Andrea Smith Hudson on Rep. Leavitt’s website. View Rep. Leavitt in the video as she honored some of the lives lost to excessive speeding in our state on March 11 when HB 1596 passed the House 84-12.