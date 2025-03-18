Five Tacoma Community College Faculty Members Awarded Tenure – The Suburban Times

Five faculty members were awarded tenure at Tacoma Community College’s March 12 Board Meeting.

David Anderson joins the Computer Science department. He has a B.S. and an M.S. in Computer Science from East Carolina University.

Nicole Gugliotti joins the Art department. She has B.F.A. in Ceramics from Florida Atlantic University and a M.F.A. in Ceramics from the University of Florida.

Kevin Harris, Ph.D. joins the Mathematics department. He has a B.S. in Mathematics from Texas Southern University, an M.S. in Mathematics from Sam Houston State University, and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Rachel Hawkins joins the Business department. She has a B.A. in French from Shorter University and a MBA in Leadership Development from Brenau University.

Sarah Kim, Ph.D. joins the Engineering department. She has a B.S. in Bioengineering and a Ph.D. in Materials Science & Engineering.

“Tenure is a milestone that recognizes excellence in teaching, dedication to students, and commitment to our mission,” said TCC President Ivan L. Harrell II, Ph.D. “We are proud to celebrate these five outstanding faculty members and the lasting impact they will have on our students and community.”