Applications Now Being Accepted for Six Positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee – The Suburban Times

Applications Now Being Accepted for Six Positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill six positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC): positions representing Council District Nos. 3, 4, and 5, and three At-Large positions. All applicants must be Tacoma residents and those seeking a district position must reside in that district.

The 11-member Committee is comprised of Tacoma residents, with representatives from each of the City’s five Council Districts. Committee members bring a range of perspectives and expertise that focus on the City’s commitment to celebrate civic engagement and special observations, are knowledgeable and passionate about volunteers and their valued contribution to their communities, and enjoy working with others to recognize those who give back. 

The CERC serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events, special events funding, and recognition programs. The Committee is responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events to receive grant funding and services, as well as engaging the community in its planning efforts for City-hosted events, such as City of Destiny Awards and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

The City of Tacoma is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission. 

Additional information on the City Events and Recognitions Committee is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by April 15, 2025, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.

