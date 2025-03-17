 TPLF & Parks Tacoma Announce ‘Literacy is a Big Dill’ Pickleball Tournament – The Suburban Times

TPLF & Parks Tacoma Announce ‘Literacy is a Big Dill’ Pickleball Tournament

TACOMA, WASH. — April is Literacy Awareness month and the Tacoma Public Library Foundation (TPLF) is serving up an exciting way to rally support for lifelong learning. The first-ever ‘Literacy is a Big Dill.’ Pickleball Tournament will take place on April 5 & 6, 2025, in partnership with Parks Tacoma at Eastside Community Center and First Creek Middle School.

This two-day event brings together pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels—whether they are seasoned competitors or first-time players—for a weekend of fun, fitness, and philanthropy: investing in literacy through playParticipants can register as individuals or teams, choosing between recreational or competitive divisions with a registration fee of $65 per person or $130 for teams.

Beyond the thrill of the game, this tournament carries a powerful purpose. Just as athletics contribute to physical and mental well-being, literacy and library programs foster cognitive development, curiosity, and discovery. By participating, players and sponsors alike will help expand access to inclusive library programs and services, reinforcing Tacoma Public Library’s mission to empower our community by bringing people together to discover, connect, create, learn, and thrive. 

The round robin tournament schedule is as follows: 

Saturday, April 5

  • 9:00 a.m. – Eastside Community Center – age division 18-49 (skill level 3.4 and below)
  • 9:00 a.m. – First Creek Middle School – age division 50 – 60 (skill level 3.5 – 4.0)
  • Noon – Eastside Community Center – age division 50 – 60 (skill level 3.4 and below)
  • Noon – First Creek Middle School – age division 50 – 60 (skill level 4.1+)

Sunday, April 6

  • 9:00 a.m. – Eastside Community Center – age division 61+ (skill level 3.4 and below)
  • 9:00 a.m. – First Creek Middle School – age division 18 – 49 (skill level 3.5+)
  • Noon – Eastside Community Center – age division 61+ (skill level 3.5 – 4.0)
  • Noon – First Creek Middle School – age division 18 – 49 (skill level 4.1+)
Teams will then advance to a single elimination tournament bracket. Winning teams will receive trophies and library-themed prizes.

Join the Movement! Registration is now open. Whether you’re looking to play, sponsor, or simply support, there are plenty of ways to get involved.

