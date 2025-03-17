Sustainability Program hosts community tree share – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News
The Puyallup Tribe Sustainability Program, in partnership with the Tacoma Tree Foundation, hosted a community Tree share on March 7.
The event featured a range of native shrubs and trees available in various sizes, including Douglas fir, Sitka spruce, osoberry and more. Members of the community were able to discuss with volunteers of the foundation which plants to choose and learn how to take care of them properly.
