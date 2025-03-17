 Student Leadership Scholarship & Scholarship Day at Charles Wright Academy – The Suburban Times

Student Leadership Scholarship & Scholarship Day at Charles Wright Academy

Charles Wright Academy is seeking exceptional new-to-CWA student leaders entering grades 8-11 in Fall 2025 to apply for our Student Leadership Scholarship. This opportunity is designed for students who demonstrate leadership in the classroom, on the field, in the arts, and within their communities. At CWA, we believe in nurturing and challenging students through small classes, hands-on learning, and personalized academic pathways to help them reach their full potential. Eligible students may receive scholarships and financial aid awards ranging from $1,500 to full tuition for all four years until graduation.

This is an incredible opportunity for talented students to become part of a dynamic and supportive learning environment. If you know a family who would be a great fit for CWA, please encourage them to apply and attend Scholarship Day this Friday. This event will allow prospective students to engage with our community, experience our campus firsthand, and showcase their unique strengths.

Scholarship Day: Friday, March 21, 8:00 a.m.
Application Deadline: March 25, 2025.

For more details and to apply, visit charleswright.org/scholarship

